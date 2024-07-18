Ural Airlines pilot nearly put passengers in danger and was fired

A pilot for the Russian airline Ural Airlines was fired after a series of violations during work, writes Telegram– channel “Aviatorschina”.

According to the source, the carrier’s employee Alexey K. lost his job after he almost endangered passengers on one of the flights. It is specified that the man did not properly perform the duties of a supervising pilot, did not monitor information about deviations, did not wear a seat belt and covered the windows with cardboard from the sun. Moreover, the second pilot placed a mobile phone on the cockpit visor and asked the dispatchers for permission to clear the runway along a closed taxiway.

Related materials:

According to the Telegram channel, Alexey received his first reprimand at the end of the summer of 2023. At that time, he wrapped a reflective vest around his head and walked around the airfield like that, explaining that he was protecting himself from the sun. He received his next reprimand when he failed to submit flight reports on time during a business trip to Moscow.

Alexey considered his dismissal unfair: he appealed to the Oktyabrsky District Court of Yekaterinburg and demanded compensation for moral damages and reinstatement at work. However, the court representatives sided with the airline.

In December 2023, it became known that the Ural Airlines pilots who landed the plane in a wheat field near Novosibirsk were offered to resign of their own accord. The carrier’s management did not explain the reason for this decision.