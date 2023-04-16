Home page politics

According to experts, Ukraine’s counter-offensive carries a “very high risk”. Meanwhile, new images of mass graves are emerging. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from April 16, 6:03 p.m.: In a Russian-occupied village near the eastern Ukrainian cities of Soledar and Bahmut, a large cemetery appears to have sprung up within a month. That reports that Editorial Network Germany (RND) citing satellite imagery. According to the recordings, around 200 graves in Volodymyrivka, which had 675 inhabitants before the war, were dug between February 23 and April 1, 2023.

Drone footage taken by the Ukrainian army on April 10 shows that around 70 of the graves were prepared for burial by that time, while people had already been buried in the remaining 130 graves. According to the recordings, the graves were dug individually. “Most likely it is about the killed fighters of the Wagner group, since they often no longer have any relatives at home, have broken with their families and therefore remain in Ukraine,” said Colonel Markus Reisner, military expert of the Austrian Armed Forces RND.

Ukraine War: Footage may reveal graves where Prigozhin’s mercenaries rest. © Telegram @Concordgroup_Official/AFP

Update from April 16, 3:10 p.m.: Ukraine continues to talk about planning a counter-offensive to drive Russian troops out of large parts of the country. However, military officials and analysts warned the Financial Times that the risk involved is “very high”. After all, all the individual units involved in the offensive would have to work extremely synchronously with each other. “It requires a gigantic orchestration of networked warfare,” said British ex-soldier Nick Gunnell, who had extensive experience with Breakthrough Operations in the British military’s Royal Engineers. Everyone has to actually play the assigned role.

Russian air supremacy could “crush” the armored vehicles of the Ukrainian military, he warned. The lack of air support apparently made it difficult to carry out the counter-offensive. Ben Barry, a former British armored infantry battalion commander, conceded: “Successful examples without air supremacy are rare.” Analysts warn that the Ukrainian army has little experience of synchronous operations and has also lost many experienced soldiers in the fighting to date has.

Ukraine war: Russia continues attacks

Update from April 16, 1:34 p.m: There were also heavy attacks on Ukraine during the Orthodox Easter celebrations. Two teenagers were killed by Russian fire in the night of Sunday (April 16) in the Mykolaiv region, said the local military governor Vitaly Kim.

The head of the military administration, Yuriy Malashko, also reported on a “massive attack” by the Russians in the Zaporizhia region. A church was damaged, for example, so that the service had to be canceled. “Nothing is sacred, even on the night of Christ’s resurrection,” Malashko wrote.

A rocket hit a residential area in the eastern city of Sloviansk on Friday. Residents were still missing in the rubble, local officials said. According to the latest information, eleven civilians were killed in the attack, including a small child. According to Ukrainian sources, more than 20 other people were injured.

Picture taken on April 16: a destroyed Orthodox church in Zaporizhia region © Kateryna Klochko

Ukraine war: Putin celebrates Easter with Patriarch Kirill

Update from April 16, 11:09 am: Vladimir Putin celebrated Orthodox Easter in Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral. Together with Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the head of the Kremlin attended a service of the Russian Orthodox Church leader, Patriarch Kirill, on Sunday night (April 16).

Ukraine war: Kremlin chief Putin celebrates Easter with Patriarch Kirill

The Kremlin released Putin’s Easter message this year. Accordingly, the Russian President, against whom an international arrest warrant has now been issued for alleged war crimes, said: “The wonderful, beloved Easter gives hope to believers, inspires good thoughts and deeds and serves to affirm high moral ideals and values ​​in society. “

Internationally, however, Kirill is above all a fervent supporter of Putin’s attack on Ukraine – and has repeatedly defended it in the past, among other things in sermons.

Vladimir Putin with Patriarch Kirill (right) in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow © Oleg Varov/AFP

First report from April 16th: Kiev/Moscow – Dmitri Medvedev rumbles again. The ex-Kremlin boss often attracts attention with his hate speech against the West. On the one hand, he wrote on Twitter about how “young Ukrainian bloodsuckers would sit and parasitize on the crooked neck of the weakening EU”. Another tweet is now against Poland.

Ukraine war: Ex-Kremlin boss Medvedev threatens Poland

Medvedev, who is considered a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, wrote the entry from Friday (April 14) in English and Polish. “Some fool named Mateusz Morawiecki claimed that Ukraine had the right to attack Russia – and that he wouldn’t worry about a NATO war against Russia because Moscow would soon lose such a war,” it said.

“I don’t know who will win or lose such a war, but given Poland’s role as a NATO outpost in Europe, this country will surely disappear, along with its stupid prime minister,” he continued.

Ukraine War: Poland and Hungary halt grain imports from Ukraine

To protect their own agriculture, Poland and Hungary have meanwhile suspended imports of grain and other foodstuffs from Ukraine until the end of June. This was stated by representatives of both countries on Saturday (April 15). Kyiv regretted the decision.

As a result of the Russian war of aggression, fewer agricultural products are exported from Ukraine by sea. Instead, a particularly large amount of grain from Ukraine reaches neighboring European countries, including Poland, by land. Although the agricultural goods are actually supposed to be exported to other countries, they often remain in neighboring Ukrainian countries, causing full silos and significantly falling prices. This in turn drives the peasants in Poland and Hungary to the barricades. (AFP/dpa/frs)