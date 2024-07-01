Home page politics

Russian attack on Kharkiv: Ukrainian police officer collects evidence. © Andrii Marienko/AP/dpa

Amid the hail of bombs from the Russian Air Force, Ukraine needs the help of the West more than ever. President Zelenskyj sums up his demands on his country’s partners.

Kiev – Free hand for counterattacks and more air defense – in view of the increasing Russian air strikes in recent days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has called for greater support from the allies. “The sooner the world helps us to deal with the Russian fighter jets that are dropping these bombs, the sooner we can attack the Russian military infrastructure, the Russian military airfields, the closer we are to peace,” Zelenskyj said yesterday in his evening video address.

The Ukrainian military has long been demanding permission from the West to attack Russian positions and air bases far behind the front with heavy weapons. So far, the army has only been allowed to use the weapons and ammunition supplied by allies in the area close to the front and in the border region with Russia. For attacks in the Russian hinterland, the Ukrainian armed forces have so far had to rely on drones of their own production, which are nowhere near as effective as rockets or cruise missiles.

“In particular, in defending the Kharkiv region against the Russian offensive, we have proven that the determination of our partners really helps,” Zelensky continued. Under pressure from a Russian offensive near Kharkiv, the Western partners had allowed Ukraine to use heavy weapons across the border with Russia. “Strikes on the Russian border helped to protect lives,” Zelensky said. Now “courageous decisions” are needed from Ukraine’s partners. “The world has enough power to force Russia to make peace.”

Selenskyj asks for more air defence

In view of the Russian bombing terror against Ukrainian cities, the President again asked for more help with air defense. In the past week alone, Russia dropped 800 glide bombs over his country, said Zelenskyy yesterday in Kiev. He also published a video of destructive damage and fires in the regions of Kherson, Dnipro, Odessa and Zaporizhia, among others. Yesterday, the center of Kharkiv was shaken by another bomb explosion.

Russian glide bombs – bombs that are dropped from aircraft at a great distance from the target and then guided to the target by remote control – are causing the defenders particular problems. On Saturday, according to authorities, seven people were killed and more than 40 injured in an attack on the city of Vilnyansk in the Zaporizhia region. “Ukraine needs more air defense systems. We need strong help from our partners,” said Zelensky. The army is dependent on help to be able to shoot down the Russian fighter bombers.

The West is supporting Ukraine in its defensive struggle against the Russian war of aggression, which Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin ordered in February 2022. To better protect cities from Russian air strikes, the Ukrainian leadership is demanding even more US Patriot air defense systems.

Russian attack hits Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine

At least one person died yesterday in a Russian glide bomb attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, ten people were also injured, including an eight-month-old baby. The bomb exploded on a company premises in the middle of the city center. According to the Kharkiv military administration, a post office was hit in the attack.

After the Russian attack on Kharkiv, a number of delivery vehicles were completely destroyed. © Andrii Marienko/AP/dpa

The Russian military confirmed the attack on Kharkiv, the state agency Tass reported. According to the Russian military leadership, the post office building was used as a camp for the Ukrainian army. The information provided by both sides could not initially be independently verified.

Rocket debris rains down on Kyiv

Yesterday afternoon, a Russian missile was shot down by air defenses over the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. According to the Unian agency, the debris fell on a residential building and five people suffered shock. The city’s military administration said that the Russian military had fired several cruise missiles at the metropolis. They were destroyed by air defenses. dpa