Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia would not achieve its goals through missile strikes.

Zelensky warned of new Russian strikes, while the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia had launched dozens of missiles targeting vital infrastructure facilities in separate parts.

Zelensky said Russia had fired at least 85 missiles, “mostly at our energy infrastructure,” knocking out power in many cities.

“We are working, and we will recover everything,” he added.

Neighboring Moldova was also affected, with an official saying it reported a massive power outage after the strikes knocked out a major power line supplying the small country.

Ukraine’s energy minister said it was the “largest bombing” of energy facilities since the start of the nine-month-old Russian military operation.