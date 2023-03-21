The ministry added that the targets were two US Air Force B-52H strategic bombers.

And the Russian defense confirmed: “In order to identify and prevent violations of the borders of the Russian Federation, a Su-35 fighter of the Air Defense Forces of the Western Military District flew into the air to intercept American aircraft.”

The ministry added, after removing the threat of US military aircraft from the borders of Russia, the Russian fighter returned to its base.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said: “After removing foreign military aircraft from the borders of the Russian Federation, the Russian fighter returned to its air base.”