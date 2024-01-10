The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone in the Voronezh region
Russian air defense systems stopped an attack by an aircraft-type drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Voronezh region. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.
According to the department, the drone tried to attack objects on Russian territory. At about 14:30 Moscow time, the aircraft was destroyed.
