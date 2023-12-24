Russian Defense Ministry: 3 Su-27 and 1 Su-24 Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down in Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions

Russian air defense systems shot down three Ukrainian Su-27s and one Su-24 in the areas of Shirokoe and Odarovka in the Zaporozhye region, as well as Grigorovka in the Dnepropetrovsk region. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported this to journalists on Sunday, December 24.

According to the defense department, three HARM anti-radar missiles, the same number of HIMARS multiple launch rockets and one Neptune anti-ship missile were also intercepted.