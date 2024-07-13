Air defense forces shot down several Ukrainian missiles and 17 drones

Over the past 24 hours, the air defense forces have shot down several Ukrainian missiles. This it is said in the Ministry of Defense’s report on the progress of the special military operation (as of July 13).

“Over the course of the day, air defense systems shot down two ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, an S-200 anti-aircraft guided missile converted to fire at ground targets, six US-made HIMARS rockets, and 17 unmanned aerial vehicles,” the statement said.

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a plant producing explosives for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF). A P-18 radar station was also destroyed.

Earlier it became known that during the week, from July 6 to July 12, 22 soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered. In addition, during the week, the Russian army carried out 39 group strikes on the territory of Ukraine with long-range precision weapons.