Russian Ministry of Defense: air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian Neptune missile near Crimea

Air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian Neptune missile near Crimea, about this in Telegram– the channel reported the Russian Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using an anti-ship missile was stopped on October 3 around 20:30 Moscow time.

“Duty air defense systems detected and destroyed a Ukrainian missile over the northwestern part of the Black Sea off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula,” the Ministry of Defense added.

On the evening of October 3, an air raid alert was announced in Sevastopol. The corresponding message was published by the city governor Mikhail Razvozhaev. The Directorate for the Development of Road Transport Infrastructure of the city of Sevastopol said that sea and land public transport stopped moving during the air raid.

On September 25, Russian air defense systems repelled a missile attack on Sevastopol. Mikhail Razvozhaev then said that one missile was shot down in the area of ​​the Belbek airfield, and no one was injured as a result of the incident.