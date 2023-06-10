The Ministry of Defense reported on the elimination of the Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter with the help of air defense systems

Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter in the Donetsk People’s Republic. This was reported to journalists in the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the Russian military department, the fighter was shot down near the village of Platonovka. In addition, two British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles, as well as ten HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, were intercepted during the day.

On June 9, fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft in the Zaporozhye region. The Ministry of Defense clarified that this happened in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlement of New Zaporozhye.

In addition, air defense systems near the village of Babino, Kherson region, managed to shoot down a Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft, the Defense Ministry noted.