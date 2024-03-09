Russian Defense Ministry: air defense systems shot down 49 UAVs, three HIMARS and a Hammer guided bomb

Russian air defense systems repelled 53 air attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). This was stated by the representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, senior officer of the press center of the Southern Group of Forces Sergei Rumyantsev, reports TASS.

According to Rumyantsev, air defense systems shot down 49 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the air. In addition to the drones, three HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, as well as a Hammer guided bomb, were destroyed.