Defense Ministry: Russian air defense forces intercepted Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile

Russian air defense systems (ADS) intercepted a long-range cruise missile Storm Shadow, which was supplied from the UK. On Monday, May 15, journalists were informed by the Russian Defense Ministry.

“During the day, seven HARM anti-radar missiles, one Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile, and ten HIMARS multiple rocket launchers were intercepted,” the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, 21 enemy drones were destroyed during the day in various regions of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and LPR.

On May 11, CNN, citing senior Western officials, wrote that Britain had transferred several Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine. Then this information was confirmed by the authorities of the United Kingdom.

In turn, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin has a negative attitude towards the plans of Great Britain to supply additional weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that Moscow believes that this will not affect the course of the special operation in Ukraine.