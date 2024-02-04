Russian Ministry of Defense: air defense destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region

The Russian air defense system destroyed a Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Belgorod region. Journalists were informed about this by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The department noted that the attempted attack on the Russian region occurred on Sunday, February 4, at about 18:30 Moscow time. Data on the consequences of the incident have not yet been provided.

Earlier, the governor of the Russian border region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the Belgorod region for the second time in a day on February 4. The village of Demidovka, Krasnoyaruzhsky district, came under fire. There were no casualties. In one private household, the roof and outbuildings were damaged.

On Sunday afternoon, Ukrainian troops also attacked the Belgorod region using a kamikaze drone. “The village of Stary Khutor, Valuysky urban district, was attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces using a kamikaze drone. There were no casualties as a result of the explosion,” Gladkov wrote then.