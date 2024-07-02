Bogomaz: Air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Trubchevsky district of the Bryansk region

Russian air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone on the night of July 2 over the Trubchevsky District of the Bryansk Region. No one was hurt in the attack and no damage was found, the governor of the Russian region, Alexander Bogomaz, said in Telegram-channel.

“Operational and emergency services are working on the scene. Thanks to our defenders!” Bogomaz wrote.