Defense Ministry: Air Defense Destroyed 26 UAVs Over Kursk and 6 Over Yaroslavl Regions

Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed 32 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the night of August 9-10, the Russian Defense Ministry announced. Telegram-channel.

The department specified that 32 drones were intercepted over the territory of the Kursk region, and another six drones were shot down in the skies over the Yaroslavl region during an attempt by Ukraine to carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of Russian regions.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksandr Dubinsky revealed the reason for the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region. According to him, President Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to take the conflict with Russia to a new level, the escalation will lead to an open confrontation between Russia and NATO.