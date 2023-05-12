Zybinsky: Russian air defense shot down Ukrainian Tochka-U missile and Valkyrie drone

Russian air defense systems of the Zapad group of forces destroyed the Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missile and the Valkyrie unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). This was reported TASS Sergei Zybinsky, head of the group’s press center.

According to him, Tochka-U was shot down by the crew of the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system in the Kharkiv region. In the area of ​​​​the village of Kuzemovka, a Valkyrie drone was destroyed by fire from the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile cannon system.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the general situation in the area of ​​the special operation was under control. They also refuted the statements spread in Telegram channels about the breakthrough of defense in various parts of the line of contact with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. In a video message to citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine the goals of the special operation.