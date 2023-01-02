Governor Razvozhaev said that the air defense system shot down two UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over the sea near the city

Air defense systems (air defense) worked in Sevastopol on the evening of January 2. According to the head of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down over the sea near the city. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

The air defense system operates in Sevastopol. According to preliminary data, a UAV was shot down over the sea. Mikhail Razvozhaev Governor of Sevastopol

First, it became known about one downed drone, after 40 minutes there was information about another drone. The governor assured that the Russian military continued to fight off the attack and urged residents to remain calm.

In December, Razvozhaev repeatedly reported downed UAVs in the Sevastopol area. So, on December 8, a ship of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed a drone in the sea near the city. On December 6, two drones were shot down at a great distance from the coast.

The military worked normally, none of the Sevastopol residents heard any sounds accompanying this work Mikhail Razvozhaev Governor of Sevastopol

On November 23, the Ministry of Defense reported that Russian air defense systems shot down five drones in the area of ​​gas condensate fields in the Black Sea, as well as near Sevastopol, in a day. According to the head of Sevastopol, the Balaklava TPP was the target of the drone attack. He clarified that two drones were shot down while trying to get closer.

On January 2, reports of Ukrainian drones shot down by Russian air defense systems came from several regions of Russia at once. In particular, a small-sized reconnaissance drone launched from the territory of Ukraine was shot down on approach to Voronezh. According to the authorities, at night he was discovered and destroyed by Russian air defense systems.

There are no casualties and destruction on earth, the situation is under control Government of the Voronezh Region

Later it became known about the explosion on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov near Berdyansk. Residents of the city reported that around 13:45 local time they heard a loud lingering sound.

Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, confirmed that the air defense forces shot down a reconnaissance drone and posted a video from the scene of the incident, which showed traces of air defenses in the sky and clouds of smoke.