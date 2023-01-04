The head of Sevastopol Razvozhaev said that air defense shot down two drones in the sky over the city

Russian air defense systems (ADS) shot down two drones in the sky over Sevastopol. This was announced by the head of the region Mikhail Razvozhaev in his Telegram-channel.

The governor of Sevastopol specified that the drones were shot down near the Belbek airfield.

“Air defense shot down two UAVs over the sea (…) All services are operating normally,” he said. Razvozhaev added that the drones were shot down in the morning, but did not specify at what time.