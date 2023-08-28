Ministry of Defense: Air Defense shot down two drones in the Bryansk region on the night of August 28

Two drones were shot down by on-duty anti-aircraft defense (AD) over the territory of the Bryansk region on the night of Monday, August 28. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram-channel.

The department announced the suppression of another attempt by Ukraine to carry out a terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of an aircraft type on objects in the Russian Federation.

On the night of August 28, Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports suspended the reception and departure of aircraft. More than 15 flights were delayed for departure and arrival. Plan “Carpet” was announced in the air harbors. It is introduced in the event of the appearance of dangerous or unknown objects in the sky. Soon the airports resumed their work.