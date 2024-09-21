Defense Ministry: Air defense systems shot down six Neptune missiles, 177 Ukrainian UAVs and 10 HIMARS

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday, September 21, that over the past 24 hours, Russian air defense systems shot down six long-range Neptune guided missiles, 10 HIMARS rockets, and 177 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones in the special operation zone.

In addition, three French Hammer guided aerial bombs were destroyed.

In addition, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday that Russian troops struck a dry cargo ship that was carrying missiles and ammunition supplied to Ukraine by Western countries. The strike was carried out by “operational-tactical aviation, drones, missile forces and artillery” (the exact type of weapon that hit the ship was not specified). No information was provided on the location of the dry cargo ship’s destruction.