Over the past 24 hours, the air defense systems of the Russian Federation shot down one Ukrainian operational-tactical missile Grom-2, as well as three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), informs the Russian Defense Ministry on April 23.

In the Kupyansk direction during the same period, Russian forces hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the areas of the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Pershotravneve, Zagoruykovka and Kotlyarovka in the Kharkiv region.

“In the areas of the settlements of Berestovoye, Kislovka and Timkovka of the Kharkiv region, the actions of four Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were stopped. During the day, up to 95 Ukrainian servicemen, one armored combat vehicle and two pickup trucks were destroyed in this direction, ”the statement says. message defense department in the Telegram channel.

In addition, it is reported that in the Krasnolymansk direction, the Russian military defeated units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the points of Nevsky, Chervona Dibrova of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), Tern, Torsky and Grigorovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost more than 70 soldiers here in a day, as well as an armored combat vehicle, two pickup trucks, a D-30 howitzer and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

