Bryansk governor Bogomaz: air defense system shot down a UAF aircraft-type drone over Klintsy

In the city of Klintsy, Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone. About this in Telegram– the channel said the governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz

“The balcony of a residential building was damaged. Operational services are working on the spot, ”the head of the border region specified, noting that there were no casualties.

Earlier, the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, announced an attack by a Ukrainian drone on an enterprise in Starodub. No one was injured in the incident, he said.

It also became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at the village of Khoromne, Bryansk region. A private house came under mortar fire, the building was completely burned down.