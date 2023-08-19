Defense Ministry: Russian air defense shot down a Ukrainian S-200 missile over the territory of Crimea

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian air defense systems shot down an S-200 missile, with which the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack objects in the Crimea. This was stated by the military department in its Telegram channel.

“On the night of August 19, the Kyiv regime attempted a terrorist attack with an anti-aircraft missile of the S-200 air defense system converted into a strike version on the territory of Crimea,” the statement said.

The Ukrainian missile was detected in a timely manner and shot down in the air, the military department said. There were no injuries or damage as a result of the incident.

On August 18, it was reported that an air defense system worked in the Belgorod region, as a result of which an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down.

It was clarified that there were no casualties and no damage. Emergency services were at the scene.

On the morning of August 17, Russian air defense shot down a Ukrainian strike drone over the Belgorod region. The device aimed at the Russian border region was of an aircraft type, the Defense Ministry said.