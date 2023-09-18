Russian air defense repelled a missile attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the city of Tokmak, Zaporozhye region

Russian air defense systems repelled a missile attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on the city of Tokmak, Zaporozhye region. This was reported to the regional administration, writes RIA News.

“At 21:15 Moscow time, Ukrainian Armed Forces militants attempted to launch a missile attack on the city of Tokmak. The attack was repelled by the air defense forces of the Russian Armed Forces,” the administration noted. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. Information about the destruction is being clarified.

On September 17, two unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were shot down over the southwestern part of Crimea. Later, the Ministry of Defense emphasized that air defense systems also shot down a drone over the Belgorod region.

Previously, Russian air defense systems intercepted American missiles and bombs. According to the military, we are talking about the interception of JDAM guided aerial bombs, a HARM anti-radar missile and US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.