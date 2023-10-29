Russian air defense forces destroyed 36 Ukrainian UAVs over Crimea and the Black Sea

The Russian air defense system (air defense) shot down 36 drones over the Black Sea and the northwestern part of the Crimea peninsula. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The incident occurred on the night of October 29. It is clarified that aircraft-type drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were destroyed by air defense systems on duty during an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on Russian territory.

Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Kursk nuclear power plant with drones

On October 26, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) using drones. One of the drones crashed into a nuclear waste warehouse, damaging its walls. The other two fell on the station’s administrative building complex. The radiation background at the nuclear power plant and near it is normal at the level of natural values.

It later turned out that the drones were stuffed with S-4 explosives with destructive elements. According to the Telegram channel Shot, three briquettes of five-kilogram foreign-made plastic were found at the site of the drone crash. Also found in the drones were other components transferred to Kyiv by Western countries.

Previously, Ukraine repeatedly tried to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant. So, in July, a homemade drone, which was moving on jet propulsion, exploded in Kurchatov not far from the nuclear power plant, its debris fell on a residential building.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces began using agricultural drones for attacks

The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the combat zone began to use agro-industrial drones, nicknamed by the Russian military “Baba Yaga”. Military expert Alexey Zhivov spoke about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru. According to him, such drones have become the greatest problem for participants in the special operation on many sectors of the front, especially in the Kherson direction. These agrodrones are capable of carrying six 82-mm mines at once, each of which weighs more than three kilograms. The specialist also pointed out that “Babu Yaga” is very difficult to suppress using electronic warfare, and the main means of combating them is a combination of a machine gun and a thermal imager.

The Ukrainian military also has Western-supplied Phoenix Ghost and Switchblade combat drones. Such loitering munitions, after launch, can remain in the air for up to 40 minutes and independently search for a target.

In addition to aerial drones, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are armed with naval kamikaze drones. These fireships are high-speed unmanned boats controlled by radio. In particular, the Marichka drone is capable of quickly moving underwater and can be used to strike ships and port infrastructure. On October 5, in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, Black Sea Fleet aviation amazed unmanned boat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, another enemy naval drone was detected and destroy 17 October.