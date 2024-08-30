Governor Bogomaz: Air Defense Destroyed Three More UAVs Over Bryansk Region

Russian air defense forces repelled a massive attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Bryansk region, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, reported.

The attack took place in two waves. First, anti-aircraft gunners destroyed eight aircraft-type drones within an hour. Three more drones were shot down 50 minutes later. There were no casualties or damage.

On August 21, Bogomaz reported that air defense forces had detected and destroyed ten Ukrainian UAVs in an hour. At the same time, it became known that Moscow had been subjected to one of the largest drone attacks since the start of the special operation (SVO) in Ukraine. The capital’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said that Russian Defense Ministry units had shot down ten enemy drones in two hours. The mayor noted that the attacks were being resisted thanks to Moscow’s layered defense against UAVs.

Russia has created the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk troop groups

On August 20, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov mentioned the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk troop groups for the first time in a public speech. The head of the Defense Ministry also defined the areas of responsibility of the members of the Coordination Council from the Russian Defense Ministry. Thus, he appointed a representative of the General Staff and the commanders of the groups responsible for protecting border areas from UAVs and other enemy weapons. Belousov called on officials to be in direct contact with the regions around the clock.

In a conversation with Lenta.ru, military expert Andrei Koshkin said that the purpose of these formations is to protect border regions.

The border is very long, you can’t gather so many troops and engineering structures, but there is an opportunity to build a defense in such a way that it is maneuverable, reliable, covers all areas. Probably, these groups will perform this reliable task Andrey Koshkinretired colonel

At the same time, the Telegram channel “War Correspondents of the Russian Spring” drew attentionthat the troop groups “Kursk”, “Belgorod” and “Bryansk” have long been created to protect the state border. The authors noted that the enemy is also aware of their existence, whose analysts regularly mention the groups in their reviews.