Rogov: the Russian air defense system intercepted missiles fired by the Ukrainian Armed Forces over Melitopol

The air defense system of the Russian army intercepted missiles from the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) over the city of Melitopol. About this in Telegram-Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the “We are together with Russia” movement, said on the channel.

“At that moment, when thousands of Cossacks were celebrating and walking, enemy air targets were shot down over the city of military glory by air defense systems,” he wrote, adding that the combat crews of the Russian military personnel worked accurately.

According to him, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties as a result of the attempted strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Details regarding possible damage are not provided.

Earlier on November 4, it was reported that powerful explosions occurred in Kherson for the third time in a day. “Move to safer places! Take care of yourself and your loved ones!” — Roman Mrochko, head of the city military administration, wrote in his Telegram channel.

Russia’s special operation in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. In an address to Russians, Vladimir Putin explained that with such measures Moscow responded to requests from the Donbass republics for help.