Bogomaz: Air defense repelled an attack by Ukrainian UAVs on an oil refinery in the Bryansk region

The Russian Air Defense Forces (PVO) repelled a night attack by drones (UAVs) on the Druzhba oil refinery in the Bryansk region. About it informs Governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz in his Telegram channel.

The attack took place in the Novozybkovsky urban district. The Russian side destroyed three aircraft-type drones, says Bogomaz. There is no information about the victims.

The first explosions were heard around 00:30 Moscow time, Mash reported earlier. According to him, the pipeline was not damaged.

Previously, active attempts to attack the Druzhba oil pipeline were recorded at the end of March. The Friendship route runs from Russian Almetyevsk to Bryansk, then to Belarusian Mozyr and is divided into two branches: the northern one, which goes through Belarus to Poland, Germany, Latvia and Lithuania, and the southern one, which passes through the territory of Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia and Hungary. From time to time, the transit of oil through Druzhba stops due to shelling.