Russian air defense systems prevented an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on the village of Rozovka, Zaporozhye region. This was announced on February 4 by the head of the public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

“This afternoon, at approximately 12:45, the air defense system of the Russian Armed Forces repelled an enemy attack on Rozovka in the Kuibyshevsky district of the Zaporozhye region,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Rogov clarified that there was no information about casualties.

Earlier that day, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky appointed Ivan Fedorov as the new head of the Kyiv-controlled part of the Zaporozhye region. Previously, Fedorov headed the administration of Melitopol.

Prior to this, on January 31, the head of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, noted the progress of the Russian Armed Forces in the region. He emphasized that the Russian army takes care of its personnel and is not ready to pay with the lives of military personnel for “some destroyed settlement.”

On January 29, it became known that assault units of the Vostok group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces from Primorye captured six strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye sector of the South Donetsk direction.

On January 11, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the crews of T-72B3 tanks of units of the 36th combined arms army of the Vostok group of troops are quickly repelling all attempts at offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye direction.

Ukrainian militants are systematically shelling the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which Russia announced on February 24, 2022.

