Russian air defense systems destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on March 9.

“Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by air defense systems on duty over the territory of the Belgorod region,” the message says.

The drone was shot down around 18:10 Moscow time.

Earlier that day, the Ministry of Defense already reported the destruction of a Ukrainian drone in the sky over the region. The device was shot down at about 14:15 Moscow time, the department clarified then.

Earlier on March 9, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones overnight: one over the Belgorod region, two over the Kursk region, three over the Volgograd region and 41 over the Rostov region.

In the Kursk region, debris from a downed drone fell on the roof of a clinic, causing damage to the roof of the medical facility. According to the region's governor, Roman Starovoit, the building's load-bearing structures were not damaged.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation in the Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.