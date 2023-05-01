Russian air defense systems (ADS) destroyed eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles per day. This was reported on May 1 by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

According to the agency, the drones were shot down near the settlements of Gorobyevka in the Kharkiv region, Kremennaya and Krasnorechenskoe in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Vodiane in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), and Peschanovka in the Kherson region.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian military has destroyed 413 aircraft, 230 helicopters, 3913 drones, 421 air defense systems, 8927 tanks and other armored combat vehicles. In addition, 1,095 MLRS combat vehicles, 4,703 field artillery pieces, and 9,893 special vehicles were disabled.

Earlier that day, the military department reported that the Russian military had hit the command and observation post of a battalion of the 72nd mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Ugledar in the DPR. Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery defeated 87 artillery units of Ukrainian militants in firing positions, as well as manpower and equipment in 109 areas.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

