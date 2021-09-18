A 57-year-old Russian was detained in the Novosibirsk region, who brutally cracked down on a 47-year-old former concubine and her 8-year-old daughter. About this on Saturday, September 18, informs regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the investigation, on September 17, the bodies of those killed were found in a residential building in the Chanovsky district of the region. The suspect was detained during the search operations. The TFR opened a criminal case under article 105 (“Murder of two people”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. A number of examinations have been appointed by the investigators to confirm the man’s guilt.

How informs REN TV, a man attacked his ex-girlfriend with a knife after another scandal. They often quarreled.

