The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) will protect cities and important objects simultaneously with several types of missiles. For this, the Russian Ministry of Defense will finalize the S-400 Triumph and S-300 air defense systems, sources in the military department told Izvestia on Thursday, October 8.

After further development, their launchers in combat will be able to hit targets with “anti-aircraft transformers” – both ultra-long-range missiles and short-range missiles with high maneuverability. Currently, the S-300 and S-400 are equipped with only one pre-selected missile type.

The improved systems will radically increase the capabilities of the domestic air defense and will allow the creation of echeloned defense to defeat any targets, experts say.

The combination of different ammunition on one launcher will allow more rational use of missiles, Aitech Bizhev, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Air Force for the Common Air Defense System of the CIS, told Izvestia.

The simultaneous use of several types of missiles from one launcher is becoming the norm for other domestic anti-aircraft missile systems. In 2020, the Pantsir-SM combat vehicle was publicly demonstrated for the first time with new missiles, reduced in size and range, designed to intercept small cheap drones and unguided rockets.

