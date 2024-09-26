Underground activist Lebedev: F-16 could have been destroyed at the airfield in Starokonstantinov

Telegram– the Military Affairs channel reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) fired at a military airfield in Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytsky region of Ukraine, destroying two American F-16 fighters. It is claimed that the strike was carried out from an aerial ambush by four MiG-31Ks with the Kinzhal hypersonic complex.

At the Starokonstantinov airfield, two F-16 fighters donated by the Netherlands were hit while attempting to take off late. There were also Su-24s at the airbase Telegram channel “Military Affairs”

So far, neither Russian nor Ukrainian officials have confirmed the destruction of the F-16.

The underground confirmed the strike on the Ukrainian airfield

The coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, in a conversation with RIA Novosti confirmed the Russian army’s strike on the Ukrainian Armed Forces airfield. “The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out four more strikes on anchor shelters at the military airfield in Starokostiantyniv. Senior comrades believe that there were F-16s there. Logically, I agree with them: if there were foreign pilots, then they were not sent to fly “maize”. Most likely, there were,” he said.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Military correspondent Alexander Kots noted that the airfield in Starokostiantyniv was traditionally home to Ukrainian Su-24s, which were used as carriers for Western Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles. “Since Soviet times, concrete hangars have been set up here to store aircraft. It is possible that this is why the airfield was chosen as a base for the F-16s. Some Ukrainian sources are already reporting the loss of up to four ‘Americans’ during this strike,” Kots wrote in Telegram.

The first F-16 of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was lost at the end of August

On August 28, it became known that the first American F-16 fighter jet, which the United States transferred to Ukraine, had crashed in the Khmelnytsky region. Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglaya said that the plane was shot down by a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. “According to my information, the F-16 (…) was shot down due to a lack of coordination between units. The reports noted that it [пилот] “lost control,” she wrote on Telegram.

Later, Breaking Defence, citing sources in the Ukrainian defence industry, reported that the F-16 crash could have been caused by damage from debris from a downed Russian missile. “One scenario (…) is that the F-16 inadvertently flew through a cloud of debris resulting from the successful interception and destruction of one of the incoming Russian missiles,” the journalists explained.

It was claimed that Ukraine had previously lost four fighters in a similar manner, but this did not attract much attention because they were not handed over by Western countries.