UAC handed over to the Russian Ministry of Defense a batch of upgraded MiG-31 interceptors

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the Rostec State Corporation) handed over to the Russian Ministry of Defense a batch of modernized MiG-31 high-altitude fighter-interceptors for the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia. Aircraft received enhanced capabilities. This was reported in the press service of the corporation, reports RIA News.

“The Nizhny Novgorod Aviation Plant Sokol of the United Aircraft Corporation (…) handed over to the Russian Ministry of Defense a batch of MiG-31 fighter-interceptors, which were repaired and modernized. The work was carried out within the framework of the state defense order. The planes were sent to permanently based airfields,” the statement said.

It is noted that the aircraft have the same flight performance that was laid down in them during the design, but at the same time they received “wider functions and capabilities.”

Related materials:

UAC General Director Yuri Slyusar, quoted by the press service, stressed that the modernization of the MiG-31 is one of the main competencies of the Sokol plant. He added that in the future, work will continue as part of the implementation of contracts in 2023.

In April, the publication “Military Thought” wrote that Russia would create a complex of anti-space defense “Contact” with a missile on the basis of the MiG-31 fighter.