The Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia received the first serial fighter of the fifth generation Su-57, reports RIA News, citing a source familiar with the situation.

“The first serial Su-57 has been handed over to the Russian Aerospace Forces,” the source said.

TASS, citing a source in the military-industrial complex, confirms this information. “Is he [первый серийный Су-57 — прим. «Ленты.ру»] entered service with one of the air regiments of the Southern Military District, ”the source said.

In December 2019, the Su-57 crashed, which was supposed to become the first such serial fighter adopted by the Russian Aerospace Forces. The incident took place 111 kilometers from the Dzemgi airfield, located in the northeast of Komsomolsk-on-Amur. The pilot of the aircraft, who managed to eject during the normal operation of the emergency escape system, was evacuated from the scene by an Mi-8 helicopter and taken to the hospital. The accident is associated with a failure in the aircraft control system. The crashed Su-57 belonged to the Komsomolsk-on-Amur aircraft plant (KnAAZ) named after Yuri Gagarin.

In February 2018, four Russian fifth-generation fighters flew to Syria for the first time, where they worked out the combat use of promising operational-tactical cruise missiles, presumably the Kh-59MK2 Gadfly, which should receive these aircraft. In December 2019, the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces announced the re-testing of the Su-57 in Syria, during which all the planned tasks were successfully completed. The specific test dates were not disclosed.

In August, analysts Ryan Bauer and Peter Wilson, in an article for the American research organization RAND, declared the Su-57 a fourth-generation fighter that faced “numerous problems and setbacks.”

In July, the publication of the Chinese portal Global Times named the American F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, as well as the Chinese J-20, but not the Russian Su-57, as fifth generation fighters. The internationally oriented publication, overseen by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, citing a publication in Acta Aeronautica et Astronautica Sinica, cited the opinion of the deputy director of science and technology of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), J-20 general designer Yang Wei.

There are two main complaints about the Russian aircraft. The first refers to the use of stealth technologies in the Su-57, the second is associated with the lack of a serial second stage engine in the fighter.

In December, videos appeared on the network showing the use of augmented reality technology when assembling the Su-57 in the Yuri Gagarin workshop of KnAAZ. “In this scenario AR (augmented reality, augmented reality – approx. “Lenta.ru”) seems to work using QR codes attached to various main nodes of the Su-57, which are then scanned by a technician. This, in turn, invokes the appropriate AR algorithm, which overlays digitally generated images of different nodes and components, showing the worker where the different parts are, ”writes The Drive.

The publication admits that “as the production of the Su-57 increases, high-tech production methods are increasingly used”

By 2028, the Russian Aerospace Forces should receive 76 Su-57 units.