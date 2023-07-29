RV: Russian Aerospace Forces hit with “smart bombs” on the objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region

The Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia during a special military operation (SVO) struck with “smart bombs” at the facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Beryslavsky district of the Kherson region. This is reported Telegram-channel “Voenkors of the Russian Spring”.

It is noted that the blow was inflicted on the territory where the Armed Forces of Ukraine place their reserves, equipment and ammunition depots. There were powerful explosions.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian army is effectively jamming the “smart” Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) bombs used by the Ukrainian military, by means of electronic warfare (EW).

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).