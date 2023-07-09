On July 9, the head of the press center of the Center group of the Russian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Savchuk, reported that Russian aviation in the Krasnolymansk direction had attacked three points of temporary deployment, an ammunition depot, as well as areas of concentration of manpower and firepower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“The group’s aviation carried out missile and bomb attacks on three points of temporary deployment, an ammunition depot, as well as areas of concentration of manpower and firepower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova, Serebryanskoye Lesnichestvo, Nevskoye, Terny,” he quotes “RIA News”.

As Savchuk noted, Russian artillery in the Krasnolimansky direction struck at units of the 21st and 42nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As a result of the attack by the RF Armed Forces, the enemy suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment.

Also, as part of the counter-battery fight, it was possible to eliminate the D-30 howitzer and the calculations of the 120-mm mortar.

In addition, according to Savchuk, the crews of the Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system (TOS) destroyed the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, the head of the press center of the Yug group, Vadim Astafyev, said that the pilots of the Russian Armed Forces hit the objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Soledar-Artyomovsky, Aleksandro-Kalinovsky and Avdeevsky directions with precision strikes.

The day before, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that a Su-27 fighter of the Ukrainian Air Force was shot down in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

