Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) struck a camp in the Syrian province of Idlib, where militants are being trained to participate in the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is reported by the publication “Russian Spring” close to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In a video posted on Youtube-channel “Russian Spring”, captured the moment of the explosion and the consequences. The description states that “the Russian Aerospace Forces began to destroy terrorist training camps because of Karabakh.”

The source of the publication said that some time ago, intelligence received detailed information from militants about a large training camp two kilometers from the village of Kafer Dibbin. After that, the observation of the camp began, as well as the recording of the negotiations of the terrorists.

It turned out that several hundred militants are being trained in the specified territory, they are being trained in the specialties “operator of anti-tank guided missile (ATGM)” and “driver-mechanic”. In the forest areas of the camp, the actions of bandit groups are being practiced, the “Russian Spring” indicates. According to her, the training is carried out by pro-Turkish instructors and representatives of an unnamed private military company.

As a result, two Su-34 and two Su-24M fighters attacked seven camp objects, including a command post, shelters and camouflaged military equipment.

In early October, it became known that the Syrian mercenaries, supported by Turkey, were preparing to be transferred to Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia stated that four thousand militants are fighting on the side of Azerbaijan. However, after a while, according to The Wall Street Journal, hundreds of mercenaries asked to return because of the fierce fighting.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) escalated sharply on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of shelling positions and settlements on the demarcation line.