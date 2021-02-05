The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) attacked the camp of the Chechen terrorist group Ajnad al-Kavkaz in Syria. This is reported by the publication “Russian Spring” close to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The targets were located in the province of Idlib in the northwest of the country. As a result of the strikes, dozens of militants were destroyed, instructors from the North Caucasus, a warehouse with ammunition and military equipment. The publication clarifies that the operation took place on the anniversary of the death of pilot Roman Filipov.

Earlier it was reported that Russian special forces on the night of January 11 in the southern regions of the Idlib de-escalation zone destroyed militants of the opposition forces. According to Turkish media reports, the goal of the Russian military was to weaken the defense line of opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Russian Aerospace Forces pilot Major Roman Filipov died on February 3, 2018 in the Syrian province of Idlib. The militants shot down the Su-25SM attack aircraft piloted by them, Filipov ejected, took a fight on the ground with a pistol, was seriously wounded and, when the terrorists approached, blew himself up with a grenade with the words “This is for you guys!” Filipov was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Russia.