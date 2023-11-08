Deputy Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS), Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit November 8 reportedthat the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) hit the control center and underground shelter of militants involved in shelling of Syrian government troops.

“The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out air strikes in the province of Idlib on targets of illegal armed groups involved in shelling the positions of Syrian government troops. The control center, underground shelters of militants and equipment were hit,” he said during a briefing.

It is noted that over the past 24 hours, representatives of the Center for Civil Defense carried out a humanitarian action in the province of Hasakah; food packages with a total weight of 2.8 tons were given to the needy population. Over the past 24 hours, 61 refugees have been released from the US-occupied zone of At-Tanf, where a difficult humanitarian situation remains.

Kulit also pointed out that during the past 24 hours in the Idlib de-escalation zone, eight attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops were recorded from the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in the Russian Federation).

In addition, he added that during the day, the pro-American coalition recorded 10 violations in the al-Tanf area by two pairs of F-15 fighters, a pair of F-16 fighters, a pair of Typhoon fighters and two MQ-1C multi-purpose drones.

The day before, Kulit reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces hit an underground shelter of militants, from whose shelling two soldiers of the Syrian government forces were killed.

The day before, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out airstrikes on militant targets in the Syrian province of Idlib, hitting two shelters and a warehouse.