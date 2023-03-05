The Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia destroyed the base of Ukrainian drones in the Avdiivka direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was reported on March 5 by the People’s Militia of the DPR.

It is noted that the calculations of enemy drones were discovered during reconnaissance. Following them, it was possible to identify the location of their temporary deployment point, which was destroyed by an airstrike with guided missile weapons.

The day before, on March 4, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down three Mi-8 helicopters of the Ukrainian Air Force in the DPR, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions in a day.

The day before, it was reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Su-24 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the DPR. Air defense systems also shot down one HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and destroyed 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

