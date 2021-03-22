The Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia destroyed military equipment of terrorists and smuggling worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the Syrian province of Idlib. This is reported by the publication “Russian Spring” close to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The Russian military launched air strikes against the parking lot of trucks with weapons and equipment in the area of ​​the Bab al-Hawa border crossing. The militants tried to pass them off as humanitarian aid vehicles.

The oil infrastructure of Watad Petroleum, created by the field commanders of the terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, was also hit. (banned in Russia) and personally by the leader of international terrorists, Muhammad Julani. It serves as one of the main links in the smuggling of Syrian oil to Turkey and the main source of its financing.

Earlier, the US State Department announced a reward for information on the whereabouts of the leader of the terrorist group “Jebhat al-Nusra” (banned in Russia) Abu Muhammad Julani. For help in capturing the terrorist, they promise a reward of $ 10 million. The terrorist is said to have carried out a series of attacks on civilians in Syria. It is assumed that in 2015, Jabhat al-Nusra militants took about 300 Kurds hostage (they were later released).