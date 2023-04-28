“RV”: Russian Aerospace Forces dealt a massive blow to Ukraine, the alarm was announced in all regions

The Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia on the night of April 28 delivered a massive blow across the entire territory of Ukraine, reports Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring”. An air alert was announced in all regions of the country.

Explosions occurred in the Poltava region, in Krivoy Rog, Kyiv and Kyiv region, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolaev and Cherkasy region. A few hours before them, Russian Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers took off into the sky.

Earlier, the head of the movement “We are together with Russia” Volodymyr Rogov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are preparing to force the Kakhovka reservoir. According to him, the Ukrainian army is concentrating manpower and equipment on the right bank of the Dnieper in the Dnipropetrovsk region, including armored boats, amphibians, high-speed pontoon crossings and M777 howitzers with guided projectiles.