A guided aerial bomb dropped by Russian aviation killed a Ukrainian couple and their children aged 17 and 24 on Wednesday (28) in the Pokrovsk district, in the eastern region of Donetsk, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office.

“According to the investigation data, on August 28, 2024, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation dropped an aerial bomb on the city of Izmailivka in the Pokrovsk district,” the statement from the Prosecutor’s Office states, which details that the bomb fell on a residential area of ​​the aforementioned city, located near the front line.

The explosive fell on the family home, under whose rubble were found the bodies of the parents, aged 45 and 53, and the couple’s 17-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter. Their names have not been released.

The Ukrainian prosecutor’s office is investigating what happened as a war crime perpetrated by the Russians.

Russia uses dozens of guided aerial bombs daily to destroy Ukrainian positions on the front line. These explosives, equipped with their own navigation systems and dropped from aircraft, regularly fall on residential areas, causing civilian casualties.