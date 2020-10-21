Former commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Igor Kasatonov, called Kiev’s plans to build new naval bases on the Black Sea “politicking”.

Earlier, on October 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would begin construction of two state naval bases to protect the Black Sea region.

“This is politicking, because building a real base is against whom? If it is against Crimea, then a powerful interspecific group is based there. The boats will be based on Ukrainian bases – one name. Strategically, they won’t matter. And in operational terms too. They do not pose any danger to Russia, “the admiral said in an interview with NSN…

Kasatonov expressed the opinion that after the completion of construction, the Ukrainian bases will be unclaimed, including for NATO and Turkey, which will not deploy their military forces there.

Earlier on Wednesday, Crimean State Duma deputy Andrei Kozenko said in an interview with Izvestia that if military bases appear on the Black Sea coast from the Ukrainian side, then Ukraine will definitely not build them.