Actress Belokhvostikova called Alain Delon talented, wise and lonely

The famous Russian actress, People’s Artist of the RSFSR Natalia Belokhvostikova, who worked with the French actor Alain Delon, spoke about her communication with him. Her words are conveyed by TASS.

Belokhvostikova, who starred with the actor in the film “Tehran-43”, said that artists like Delon are born once in a millennium. “He was funny, wise, he was a hooligan, a merry fellow, he was very lonely at the same time. He had everything, he was like space, he was a boundless talent,” the actress said. She specified that she had known Delon before filming “Tehran-43”.

The actress also added that Delon often came to Moscow with his former lover, the French actress Mireille Darc. Belokhvostikova also called the actor a fantastic friend.

Delon’s death was reported by the French agency AFP on the morning of August 18. The French actor was 88 years old. The artist had previously been diagnosed with cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.