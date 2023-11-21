Russian actress Polina Menshikh died in the DPR during shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Kumachovo

Russian actress Polina Menshikh died in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of the village of Kumachovo in the Starobeshevsky district. Information about the death of the artist was confirmed by the St. Petersburg theater-studio “Portal”, in which the artist staged the musical “The Last Test”.

“The “Last Test” concert, which will take place on December 9, will be dedicated to her memory,” the message says.

Less came to the DPR with a concert

The shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces occurred during a speech by the Lesser Ones to military personnel on November 19, when Russia celebrated the Day of Missile Forces and Artillery. According to media reports, the actress came there with a concert dedicated to this date.

According to eyewitnesses, during the shelling, one rocket “smashed the volunteers’ cars, the second destroyed the dressing room with the artists and the stage,” transmits “Russian newspaper”. On November 21, a video circulated on Telegram channels, presumably capturing the moment of the shelling.

Polina Menshikh is a choreographer with 29 years of experience. She was also the director of the Lege Artis and Nezhen theaters.

The shelling of Kumachovo interested the Investigative Committee

November 20 at the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reportedthat they will investigate the shelling of Kumachovo by the Ukrainian military, which resulted in the death of a civilian. “The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation will establish the circumstances of the incident, and the actions of all those involved will be given a legal assessment,” the message says.

As the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine clarified on the Telegram channel, on November 19 at 14:30 Moscow time Kumachevo time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired five missiles from the HIMARS launcher. As a result of the shelling, damage was recorded to two apartment buildings on Lenin Street and four civilian infrastructure facilities on Lenin Street and Chapaev Street. The publication “Strana.ua” with reference to a Ukrainian military man with the call sign Magyar assertsthat the attack killed about 25 people and injured another 100 people. There is currently no official confirmation of this information from the Russian side.

Russian celebrities visit Donbass

Despite the potential danger, many celebrities have already attended cultural events in Donbass, including singer Yulia Chicherina, performer Yuta and many others. Last October, TV presenter and singer Olga Buzova, together with representatives of the All-Russian Popular Front (ONF), delivered a batch of humanitarian aid to Amvrosievka.

In 2022, on Russia Day, Russian celebrities organized a holiday for residents of the DPR and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). Grigory Leps, Olga Kormukhina, Dmitry Dyuzhev, Alexander Marshal, Denis Maidanov and others came to the regions.