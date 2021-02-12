Russian actress Svetlana Stepankovskaya was outraged by the reaction of the members of the HammAli & Navai duet to her beating. An interview with her was published on Youtube-channel “Points NadI”.

The artist did not immediately begin to publicly declare that the girl of one of the musicians attacked her in the club. She hoped that the musicians would apologize to her for the incident, but instead wrote on social networks that they “had a good walk that night.”

“They didn’t apologize, didn’t ask how I felt, but simply mocked it,” Stepankovskaya complained. In her opinion, the members of HammAli & Navai did not behave like a man and cared only about their own reputation, and not about other people’s health.

“I am ashamed that I found myself in such a situation. Why am I talking about her now and it worries me so? Because I am sure that this happens repeatedly. I am sure that the girl opened her arms more than once, ”said the actress.

On February 1, it became known that the police began an investigation in connection with the statement of Svetlana Stepanovskaya about the beating. Then she recorded a video message in which she said that in the Moscow Secret Room club on Rochdelskaya Street, she was attacked by the girl of the lead singer of the HammAli & Navai group Navai Bakirova and brutally beat her.