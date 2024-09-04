Actors Fedoseyeva-Shukshina, Kondulainen and Pashutin lost their homes in Finland

A number of Russian actors and businessmen have lost their real estate in Finland, allegedly due to debts on utility payments. This is reported by Life.ru.

Among those who suffered from the actions of the Finnish authorities were actors Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina, Elena Kondulainen and Alexander Pashutin, who owned apartments in the same building in the resort town of Punkaharju until the fall of 2023. It is alleged that the apartments were taken away from the artists due to the bankruptcy of the management company: in accordance with Finnish law, the owners of apartment buildings in Suomi are the management companies, and residents only own their shares, which give the right to dispose of square meters. In order to get their housing back, residents will have to pay a new management company, if one appears, and no one will return the money for the lost property to them.

Fedoseyeva-Shukshina’s daughter Olga told journalists that the Finnish side has not yet responded to what happened. At the same time, because of the closed border, her mother cannot even get into the apartment and take her personal belongings. According to her, the house was disconnected from electricity and water supply after the bankruptcy of the management company, the building is gradually falling into disrepair.

In addition, the actors of the TV series “Deadly Force” Andrey Fedortsov and Sergey Koshonin lost their real estate in Finland. The latter bought a 200 square meter house in the city of Imatra for 200 thousand euros on credit. However, 10 years ago, the currency rose sharply in price, and it became difficult for the artist to pay 500 euros for utility bills and repay the loan. After a couple of late payments, Koshonin was sued, which later ruled to take away the house. At that time, the actor had invested about 250 thousand euros in housing abroad. Finally, in the fall of 2023, the Finnish authorities seized the dacha of the former head of AvtoVAZ Boris Aleshin worth 2.5 million euros. It is assumed that the reason was the inclusion of the entrepreneur in the EU sanctions list for working with military industry companies.

Two days earlier it became known that Finnish authorities were considering a complete ban on the purchase of real estate in the country by Russian citizens.